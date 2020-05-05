Stamford’s Harman in new partnership on digital therapeutic autism treatment

Harman International Technologies, a Stamford-headquartered subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., has signed a multiyear global partnership with Roche to create a digital therapeutic platform for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve pharmacological therapeutics for ASD treatments. According to the companies, the new partnership will combine Harman’s technology and device expertise with Roche’s focus on neuroscience and therapy developments and will be expanded for creating other digital health products covering diverse therapeutic situations.

“There is a significant opportunity to apply innovative technologies and enable advanced care for ASD that can positively impact the day-to-day life of individuals and their families who are affected,” said David Slump, president of connected services at Harman.

“Roche will lead the clinical development, regulatory and commercial strategy, while Harman will provide the enabling technology,” Slump said. “Together, we are aiming to provide user-centric connected solutions that focus on behavioral therapy to improve social communication for individuals with ASD, increase efficiency, and ultimately boost personalized healthcare access.”