Continuum Distilling is offering curbside pick-up and delivery of its three flagship spirits, as well as its new, limited-edition RELIEF spirit, benefitting the newly launched CT Brewery Relief Fund. Working with craft beer partners across New England, the company is amongst the first in the world to recoup “trimmings” from the beer brewing process that are typically disposed of, including high-quality sugars, fermented out beer with yeast in suspension and flavorful solids, and repurpose these ingredients as the foundation for its spirits to create a high quality product with unique flavor notes and textures. The distillery continues its green practices by reclaiming and reusing totes and barrels that previously held olive oil, syrups, juices, spirits or beer for the aging process, as well as repurposed steel drums for its stills and stainless kegs for transfer and transport. Storm damaged Connecticut-grown Oak trees are recovered for making charcoal and staves.

RELIEF goes a step further and works to not only rescue “trimmings” from the beer brewing process but also kegs that are expiring with restaurants and bars temporarily closed. In addition to helping the environment, $10 from each bottle of RELIEF will be placed in the new CT Brewery Relief Fund, allowing Continuum to hire out-of-work staff members to help with pick-ups and production of this new line, as well as distribute a share to financially assist out-of-work employees from breweries donating product to create RELIEF.

To pre-order for curbside pick-up Monday-Saturday 3-6pm, visit https://continuum-distilling.square.site/. For delivery via Hy’s Limousine, order via Black Hog Brewing’s website: https://blackhogbrewing.com/store/(delivery details available on website).

Restaurant address: 2066 Thomaston Avenue, Waterbury, CT 06704

Email: shelley@splashpr.us

Phone: (203) 725-3291

Restaurant website: continuumdistilling.com