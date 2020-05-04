Anthem Health provides teledentistry to Connecticut residents

Anthem Health Plans Inc., the Connecticut division of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, is offering state residents a virtual dental care program as part of its response to reduce nonemergency medical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new endeavor is created in partnership with The TeleDentists, an in-network provider of virtual dental services from board-licensed dentists. The program is available on a 24/7 basis and does not require appointments. Anthem stated that its virtual exams will be covered at 100% with no deductibles, copays, paperwork or claims to file through June 30.

“Teledentistry matters now more than ever, so this is a great time for Anthem to expand its virtual oral care offering,” said Scott Towers, president of dental and vision business at Anthem. “Millions of Americans have been asked to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, but many still need access to dental care from dentists. Helping consumers get that care is our number one priority, and through this partnership with The TeleDentists, we’re proud to offer a teledentistry option that is convenient, safe and affordable.”