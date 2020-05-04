Enterprise Holdings lays off 77 in Stratford

Enterprise Holdings, the parent of Enterprise, National, and Alamo car rental companies, is laying off 77 of its employees in Stratford.

In a letter to the Connecticut Department of Labor, Enterprise Holdings’ Gina Hernandez said the moves, which began April 30, were being made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Enterprise did not believe there was a reasonable probability the downturn would last more than six months; indeed, it was Enterprise’s belief the downturn would last approximately one month,” Hernandez wrote.

“However,” she continued, “in light of the recent extension of applicable governmental shutdown orders, intervening and extended federal and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance regarding social distancing, and additional data and analysis revealing the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on Enterprise’s financial condition, Enterprise has realized that additional action is necessary.”

The layoffs include 68 drivers.