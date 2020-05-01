Stamford’s Marion Castle listed for $4.49M

Marion Castle, a historic Stamford mansion built for a pioneering producer in the motion picture industry, is now on the market for $4.49 million.

The property at 1 Rogers Road was built in 1912 as the home of Frank Marion, co-founder of the Kalem Film Co. Marion was the first producer to send U.S. film crews and actors overseas for international location shooting, resulting in such groundbreaking works as “A Lad from Old Ireland” (1910) and “From the Manger to the Cross” (1912).

Marion resided at the property until his death in 1963. The property has changed hands four times since Marion’s death and was last on the market in 1998, when it was sold for $375,000 to real estate developer Thomas L. Rich.

Marion Castle was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. The property covers 1.1 acres in the Shippan Point section of the city.

The 8,140-square-foot residence includes nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, a swimming pool and beach access. An adjacent 0.56-acre lot is also included in the listing.