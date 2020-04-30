R.S. Evans retires as chairman of Crane Co. after 36 years

Crane Co. has announced the retirement of R.S. Evans as chairman after 36 years at the helm of the Stamford-headquartered industrial product manufacturer.

Evans served as CEO and chairman of Crane from 1984 to 2001, and then took on the role of nonexecutive chairman of the board. His retirement came in accordance to the company policy of director retirements.

James L.L. Tullis, a Crane director since 1998, succeeds Evans as the board chairman.

“It would be difficult to overemphasize the impact that he has had at Crane over that time, driving substantial change to the company’s portfolio, operations, strategy, and culture,” said Max Mitchell, president and CEO. “He leaves a rich legacy at Crane, including the consistent and singular focus on building shareholder value while adhering to the tenets of the R.T. Crane resolution.”

Outside of Crane, Evans has enjoyed a successful career as the owner and breeder of thoroughbred race horses. He owns Courtland Farm in Maryland and has seen his horses win important races, including Tonalist’s victory in the 2014 Belmont Stakes.