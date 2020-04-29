Stamford Health temporarily furloughing 375 employees

Stamford Health, which includes Stamford Hospital and the Stamford Health Medical Group, is temporarily furloughing 375 employees in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, effective May 3.

None of the affected workers are involved in current patient care or COVID-19 operations. Instead, the organization said, many worked in areas that are closed or experienced a significant reduction in operations due to social distancing requirements and/or public health mandates and guidelines specific to health systems.

The moves come after the organization instituted a range of cost-saving measures, including the reduction and postponement of nonlabor expenses, hiring freezes for positions not critical for current patient care or COVID-19 operations, temporary benefit changes, and compensation reductions for executives.

As with other hospitals, Stamford has been hit hard financially by the temporary cessation of ambulatory and elective services, usually significant generators of revenue. Some estimates put the collective loss of revenue to Connecticut hospitals as high as $1.5 billion this fiscal year.

Stamford’s furloughed employees will retain their positions, including seniority status and pay level. As soon as work becomes available, the organization intends to reinstate furloughed employees.

While they are eligible to receive unemployment compensation, including the supplemental federal payments currently being offered, furloughed employees will continue to receive health insurance and other benefits through Stamford Health, assuming they are currently enrolled.

They will also continue to have access to a range of resources put in place to support all employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, including mental health support, tutoring, and home school assistance, along with uninterrupted childcare opportunities.

“We follow a set of core guiding principles when expense reductions are needed,” Stamford Health President and CEO Kathleen Silard said. “Impact on our staff is a last resort, and we are sensitive to the fact that this may cause additional stress and anxiety during an already uncertain time. With the help of the public practicing social distancing and proper hygiene, we can hasten the resumption of all our health care services and programs.”