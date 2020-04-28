Westchester, area hospitals to receive $433M in COVID-19 funding

Hospitals in the region will be sharing $433.5 million as part of $1.457 billion in additional federal COVID-19 funding.

The new allocations come out of a pool of $50 billion controlled by the Department of Health and Human Services that has been set aside for hospitals nationwide to help pay for the costs of providing care for coronavirus patients while also helping the hospitals deal with their losses of regular revenue streams.

The announcement of the new funding came from U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

“Our hospitals and providers have been New York’s heroes in the fight against COVID-19, and these critical dollars will help keep the fight against the virus going strong,” Schumer said. “New York and its hospitals have been on the frontline of the battle against the virus for over a month now and they are struggling.”

In the 16th Congressional District, $187,701,000 in funding will be divided as follows: Montefiore Medical Center (district includes Wakefield campus), $55,960,000; Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, $1,270,000; Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, $3,037,000; NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (district includes Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville), $119,021,000; Saint Joseph’s Medical Center (district includes Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers), $3,674,000; St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers (district includes Park Care and Andrus Pavilions), $4,739,000.

In the 17th Congressional District, $193,342,000 will be divided as follows: Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, $1,749,000; Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of WMC Health, $6,843,000; Helen Hayes Hospital, $1,191,000; Montefiore Nyack Hospital, $4,639,000; NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, $4,243,000; NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital including Westchester Division, $119,021,000; Northwell Health’s Northern Westchester Hospital, $5,608,000; Northwell Health’s Phelps Hospital, $5,196,000; Saint Joseph’s Medical Center including St. Vincent’s Westchester, $3,674,000; St. John’s Riverside Hospital including Dobbs Ferry Pavilion, $4,739,000; Westchester Medical Center, $24,670,000; White Plains Hospital, $11,769,000.

In the 18th Congressional District, $52,279,000 will be divided as follows: WMC Health’s Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, $1,470,000; Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, $9,910,000; Nuvance Health’s Putnam Hospital Center, $3,069,000; WMC Health’s St. Anthony Community Hospital, $1,337,000; Montefiore’s St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital including Newburgh Division, $3,975,000; Nuvance Health’s Vassar Brothers Medical Center, $12,848,000; WMC Health’s MidHudson Regional Hospital, $24,670,000.