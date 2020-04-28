Fairfield Trader Joe’s closes again after employees test positive for COVID-19

For the second time this month, the Trader Joe’s store in Fairfield has been temporarily closed after members of its workforce tested positive for COVID-19.

The food retailer announced that its store at 2258 Black Rock Turnpike would be closed through April 29 after positive test results were confirmed on an undisclosed number of employees. The most recent positive test occurred on April 23. The store was previously closed in the first week of the month after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The Fairfield location is the only store in Trader Joe’s stores nationwide chain that is currently closed due to positive COVID-19 testing of its employees. Later this week, the chain will enact one-day closings to clean several of its New York metropolitan area locations, including its Hartsdale store.

Trader Joe’s operates additional Fairfield County stores in Danbury, Darien, Stamford and Westport.