Crowne Plaza Danbury switches from furloughs to laying off 78

One month after announcing it was furloughing 56 of its employees, Danbury’s Crowne Plaza Hotel shifted gears and laid off 78 members of its staff.

Pyramid Danbury Management LLC, which managed the hotel property and hiring practices on behalf of the hotel’s owners, had initially stated in a March 23 letter to the Connecticut Department of Labor that the furlough was scheduled to run between March 19 and May 18. But in a new letter dated April 23 and sent to both the department and to Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, Pyramid Danbury Management stated the hotel’s ownership terminated its contract, which resulted in the layoff the 78 staff members.

“Pyramid does not know the hiring intentions of its replacement,” the letter stated. “Pyramid had no prior notice of ownership’s decision to retain a new management company.”

Fairfield County’s hotel industry has been hard-hit during the pandemic, with lodging establishments either temporarily closing or being transitioned into housing to accommodate frontline medical professionals and public safety workers.