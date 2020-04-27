ICR offers microsite answering B2B questions on the coronavirus economy

The Norwalk-based strategic communications consulting firm ICR has launched a B2B microsite to provide companies with updated information on meeting the regulatory and operational changes within the COVID-19 economy.

The new microsite details how companies will need to communicate with stakeholders, from both a financial and vendor perspective, and provides insight on mainstream and social media interactions, internal conversations with employees. According to ICR Managing Partner and President Michael Fox, the site includes industry-specific reports dealing with healthcare, hospitality, real estate investment trusts, technology and other sectors.

“The pandemic just changed the landscape so quickly that we found ourselves answering questions for clients, writing memos and having conversations where we said, ‘Boy, we should pull all of this together in one place for our clients’ benefit,” Fox said. “But it is also open to anybody.”