The Business Council of Westchester sets up recovery task force

The Business Council of Westchester is moving forward with an effort to help transition from the COVID-19 economic shutdown to economic recovery. Through its Coalition for Smart Development, the organization this morning announced the formation of the BCW Westchester Economic Recovery Task Force.

The task force is designed to work on the development and implementation of a strategic plan to provide coordinated assistance to businesses as economic activity is increased.

“The devasting impact of COVID-19 on the economy has spared no area of business. As we emerge from the crisis – and we will – it is critically important that we have the strategies and plans in place that will let us hit the ground running,” Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of the BCW, said. “Now is the time to bring together the businesses from across the economic spectrum.”

Gordon said that Westchester’s economic underpinnings are solid and added that BCW will engage the county, municipal officials and other sectors as the effort expands in the coming weeks.

“Working together and in coordination with our leaders in government, we are confident that The Westchester Economic Recovery Task Force can formulate a multifaceted action plan to get our great county back on its feet as quickly as possible,” Gordon said.

Members will include real estate development companies that comprise the BCW’s Coalition for Smart Development that was formed in 2018, as well as representatives from key economic sectors including retail, hospitality, health care, biotech, technology, higher education, professional services, finance and insurance, transportation and government.

Among the members of The Coalition for Smart Development are: AvalonBay Communities; Lighthouse Landing Communities; Fareri Associates; Ginsburg Development; Lennar Multifamily Communities; MacQuesten Development; Robert Martin Company; RPW Group; RXR Realty; Saber Chauncy; Simone Development; Wilder Balter Partners; and the Builders Institute.

“The mission of the task force is fully consistent with the business council’s focus on economic development and advocacy. We are pleased to take the lead in organizing and coordinating this critically important effort,” Gordon said.