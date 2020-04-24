Gov. Lamont announces members of Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the members who will serve on the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group – the panel of local health, business, workforce and education experts organized by AdvanceCT.

Each member of the wide-ranging group was chosen because of either their expertise in the field of medicine and science; their experience as a member of Connecticut’s business community; their representation of the workforce; their proficiency regarding the needs of the state’s at-risk populations; or their leadership role within the education system.

Members of the advisory group, along with Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds Jr., will meet weekly with the leadership of the Connecticut General Assembly for advice and counsel, including Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D), Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D), Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano (R), Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D), House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D), and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (R).

“I’m as anxious to reopen our economy and get back to business as usual as everyone else, but if we don’t do this in a thoughtful way, all of our efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus to date will have been worthless,” Lamont said. “The actions we’ve taken so far in Connecticut, while painstaking, have been helping to slow down its spread.

“The steadily slowing rate of hospitalizations shows that what we’ve done so far is having an impact,” he continued, “but we are not out of the woods yet.”

The Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group is a separate entity from the multistate, regional council that the state has joined with the governors of several other Northeastern states. The purpose of this localized group is to specifically focus on the needs of Connecticut’s towns, cities, business community, workforce, at-risk populations and education system.

The governor expects that many of the recommendations and advice developed by this advisory group, along with those of legislative leaders, will be useful in his administration’s ongoing discussions with the multi-state, regional council.

As reported yesterday, the Advisory Group is expected to deliver its recommendations to Lamont by May 20, with some businesses and schools possibly starting to reopen in June.

The members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group include:

Main Advisory Group

(Co-Chair) Indra Nooyi : Board co-chair of AdvanceCT; former CEO of PepsiCo

: Board co-chair of AdvanceCT; former CEO of PepsiCo (Co-Chair) Dr. Albert Ko : Professor of epidemiology and medicine and department chair at the Yale School of Public Health

: Professor of epidemiology and medicine and department chair at the Yale School of Public Health Oni Chukwu : Executive chairman of Aventri

: Executive chairman of Aventri Alex Karnal : Partner and managing director of Deerfield; co-founder and board member of The Institute for Life Changing Medicines

: Partner and managing director of Deerfield; co-founder and board member of The Institute for Life Changing Medicines Mehmood Khan : CEO and board member of Life Biosciences, Inc.

: CEO and board member of Life Biosciences, Inc. Harlan Krumholz : Cardiologist and health care researcher at Yale University and Yale New Haven Hospital

: Cardiologist and health care researcher at Yale University and Yale New Haven Hospital Charles Lee : Scientific director and professor at The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine

: Scientific director and professor at The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine David Scheer: President of Scheer & Company, Inc.; board chair of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals

Business Committee

(Chair) Oni Chukwu : Executive chairman of Aventri

: Executive chairman of Aventri Joe Brennan : President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association

: President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association Rodney Butler : Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

: Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Peter Denious : President and CEO of AdvanceCT

: President and CEO of AdvanceCT Howard Hill : Owner of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services

: Owner of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services Roberta Hoskie : President and CEO of Outreach Realty Services

: President and CEO of Outreach Realty Services Steve Matiatos : President of the Connecticut Lodging Association

: President of the Connecticut Lodging Association Dan Meiser : Chairman of the Connecticut Restaurant Association

: Chairman of the Connecticut Restaurant Association John Olsen : President Emeritus of the Connecticut AFL-CIO

: President Emeritus of the Connecticut AFL-CIO Fran Pastore : President and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council

: President and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council Timothy Phelan : President of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association

: President of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association Meredith Reuben : CEO of EBP Supply Solutions

: CEO of EBP Supply Solutions David Roche : President of the Connecticut Building Trades

: President of the Connecticut Building Trades Garrett Sheehan : President and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce

: President and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

Community Committee

(Chair) Marcella Nunez Smith : Director of Equity Research and Innovation at the Yale School of Medicine

: Director of Equity Research and Innovation at the Yale School of Medicine Marie Allen : Executive Director of the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and Independent Living

: Executive Director of the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and Independent Living Ken Alleyne : Vice Chair of the Connecticut Health Foundation

: Vice Chair of the Connecticut Health Foundation Nora Duncan : State Director of Connecticut AARP

: State Director of Connecticut AARP Rochelle Palache : Assistant District Leader for SEIU, Local 32BJ

: Assistant District Leader for SEIU, Local 32BJ Daria Smith: Executive Director of the Connecticut State Independent Living Council



Education Committee

(Co-Chair) Rick Levin : Former President of Yale University

: Former President of Yale University (Co-Chair) Linda Lorimer : Former Vice President for Global and Strategic Initiatives at Yale University

: Former Vice President for Global and Strategic Initiatives at Yale University Rick Branson : Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Independent Schools

: Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Independent Schools Jan Hochadel : President of AFT Connecticut

: President of AFT Connecticut Steve Kaplan : President of the University of New Haven

: President of the University of New Haven Alice Pritchard : Chief of Staff to the President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities

: Chief of Staff to the President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Rachel Rubin : Chief of Staff to the President of the University of Connecticut

: Chief of Staff to the President of the University of Connecticut Jen Widness : President of the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges

: President of the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges Donald Williams Jr.: Executive Director of the Connecticut Education Association

Lamont’s Representatives