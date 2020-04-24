Home Contributors Westchester Debra Simons: Already lonely older adults are suffering under COVID-19 social distancing

Debra Simons: Already lonely older adults are suffering under COVID-19 social distancing

Debra Simons
Deb simonsThis is a challenging time for older adults, whose routines and support systems may be disrupted  because of social  distancing.

 Although social distancing is considered critical in slowing the spread of the coronavirusnonessential social services that older adults have relied upon have come to a halt.  Long before the emergence of COVID-19 social isolation and loneliness were already preexisting conditions in older adults.

Joan  Stephenson reported  in the March 2020 JAMA Health Forum that older adults are more likely to have factors that predispose them to isolation or loneliness, such as living alone or losing a loved one, as well as living with chronic illness, vision loss and impaired hearing.  

Many older adults have resorted to television as a means to stay occupied, however, steady streams of messages about COVID-19,  while  informative,  may not be helpful to  their mental health Most people  are  finding it difficult to wrap their minds around  this invisible monster. The  anxiety of contracting the disease,  as well as the increase in loneliness and isolation  from social distancing,  can worsen and trigger symptoms.  Even those not prone to mental health issues can find it difficult to  comprehend what is happening.  

With technological  advances, the world has access to  an enormous amount of data. And  with rhetoric high, sifting through most of it  can be  a  daunting  task. While individuals  are running to the market to stock up on paper items and food, they  are neglecting  to take stock of their  emotional  and mental well-being. We are creatures of habit  and  most people like structure. But  the  current  pandemic has forced  many  to abandon  their  familiar routines  and adjust to a  new normal.  

Social distancing  not only limits our  face-to-face timebut  creates  challenges  that can lead to cycles of  anxiety and depression. Nagesh Belludi  indicated  in 2008 that 7% of communication is accomplished through our words, including email, but 38% is achieved through talking, and an even larger 55% is  conveyed visually and  through  body language. Taking advantage of technology for video capabilities can increase communication, while helping to reduce the negative effects of social distancing.  

But  what can you do if you are not  technologically  savvy or do not have access to a computer?  Well, that little icon on your smart  device,  shaped like a phone,  can come in  very  handy. The use of your  phone  connects you to others and  helps  boost  you into that 38% of much needed  communication.  

While the news media is another way for older adults to connect,  it  can feel overwhelming and confusing.  In some cases, reading, watching  and listening to the news  can cause more harm than good.  Be careful not to let older adults fall prey to unsubstantiated opinions and unreliable  information.   Mental health advocate Katherine Ponte recommends that we limit  our time focusing  on the news and stick to only a few reliable sources,  such as the Centers  for  Disease  Control and Prevention.  

The American Association of Retired Persons  (AARP)  can be a valuable resource  with their Tele-Town Hall.   Keeping busy is a good distraction for all of us. This may be a good time for them to catch up on some  book  reading, movies, housework or letter writing. Puzzles and drawing can also distract you  from current events. Checking in with friends and family you haven’t spoken to in a while can  help you feel  more connected and  less isolated and alone.  

Now,  more than ever,  people need to protect their  mental and physical  health.  It’s often hard not to reach for the comfort foods that bring us instant gratification, but  remember,  that satisfying feeling dissipates after the last bite. At a time when  a person feels out of control, nourishing  one’s  body and mind can be controlled  through thoughtful and deliberate  choices.

There are great  health benefits to  deep breathing  and meditation.  Go for a walk and stretch. Choose healthy snacks such as fruit, popcorn and raw  vegetables.  Alcohol and drugs will only compound problems.  And last,  but most certainly not least, try  to include humor  in your daily routine. The benefits of a good laugh  will outlast a  chocolate covered morsel any day. 

Debra Simons is the dean of the School of Nursing & Health Sciences at Manhattanville College and a fellow with the New York Academy of Medicine. She can be reached at debra.simons@mville.edu.

