Debra Simons: Already lonely older adults are suffering under COVID-19 social distancing

This is a challenging time for older adults, whose routines and support systems may be disrupted because of social distancing. Although social distancing is considered critical in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, nonessential social services that older adults have relied upon have come to a halt. Long before the emergence of COVID-19 social isolation and loneliness were already preexisting conditions in older adults. Joan Stephenson reported in the March 2020 JAMA Health Forum that older adults are more likely to have factors that predispose them to isolation or loneliness, such as living alone or losing a loved one, as well as living with chronic illness, vision loss and impaired hearing.

Many older adults have resorted to television as a means to stay occupied, however, steady streams of messages about COVID-19, while informative, may not be helpful to their mental health. Most people are finding it difficult to wrap their minds around this invisible monster. The anxiety of contracting the disease, as well as the increase in loneliness and isolation from social distancing, can worsen and trigger symptoms. Even those not prone to mental health issues can find it difficult to comprehend what is happening.

With technological advances, the world has access to an enormous amount of data. And with rhetoric high, sifting through most of it can be a daunting task. While individuals are running to the market to stock up on paper items and food, they are neglecting to take stock of their emotional and mental well-being. We are creatures of habit and most people like structure. But the current pandemic has forced many to abandon their familiar routines and adjust to a new normal.

Social distancing not only limits our face-to-face time, but creates challenges that can lead to cycles of anxiety and depression. Nagesh Belludi indicated in 2008 that 7% of communication is accomplished through our words, including email, but 38% is achieved through talking, and an even larger 55% is conveyed visually and through body language. Taking advantage of technology for video capabilities can increase communication, while helping to reduce the negative effects of social distancing.

But what can you do if you are not technologically savvy or do not have access to a computer? Well, that little icon on your smart device, shaped like a phone, can come in very handy. The use of your phone connects you to others and helps boost you into that 38% of much needed communication.

While the news media is another way for older adults to connect, it can feel overwhelming and confusing. In some cases, reading, watching and listening to the news can cause more harm than good. Be careful not to let older adults fall prey to unsubstantiated opinions and unreliable information. Mental health advocate Katherine Ponte recommends that we limit our time focusing on the news and stick to only a few reliable sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) can be a valuable resource with their Tele-Town Hall. Keeping busy is a good distraction for all of us. This may be a good time for them to catch up on some book reading, movies, housework or letter writing. Puzzles and drawing can also distract you from current events. Checking in with friends and family you haven’t spoken to in a while can help you feel more connected and less isolated and alone.

Now, more than ever, people need to protect their mental and physical health. It’s often hard not to reach for the comfort foods that bring us instant gratification, but remember, that satisfying feeling dissipates after the last bite. At a time when a person feels out of control, nourishing one’s body and mind can be controlled through thoughtful and deliberate choices. There are great health benefits to deep breathing and meditation. Go for a walk and stretch. Choose healthy snacks such as fruit, popcorn and raw vegetables. Alcohol and drugs will only compound problems. And last, but most certainly not least, try to include humor in your daily routine. The benefits of a good laugh will outlast a chocolate covered morsel any day.

Debra Simons is the dean of the School of Nursing & Health Sciences at Manhattanville College and a fellow with the New York Academy of Medicine. She can be reached at debra.simons@mville.edu.