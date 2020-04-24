XPO Logistics adds COVID-19 dashboard to digital freight platform

XPO Logistics Inc. has added a new feature to its XPO Connect digital freight platform that provides updated COVID-19 tracking information.

The COVID-19 dashboard feature is a multilingual tool located in the analytics section of XPO Connect, which is used by the Greenwich-based company’s shippers and carriers. The dashboard offers daily alerts issued by municipal, regional and federal government agencies regarding COVID-19 data, as well pandemic-related reports from transportation infrastructure sources and airports.

“We’re giving our customers a central source of vital information as they manage their supply chains in uncharted waters,” said Mario Harik, chief information officer at XPO Logistics. “Our team developed the COVID-19 dashboard on the cloud and deployed it globally in a matter of days. We’ll continue to leverage our technology to rapidly respond to customer needs.”