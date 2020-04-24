UC Funds opens Stamford hotels to COVID-19 frontline workers

UC Funds, a Boston-based specialty finance company focused on commercial real estate investments, has made two of its Stamford lodging properties available to first responders and frontline workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Marriott Residence Inn Stamford and the adjoining Courtyard Marriott are now being used by doctors, nurses and other medical professionals from Stamford Hospital and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, members of the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, the Connecticut National Guard and Stamford’s public safety providers.

The company added that 140 frontline workers are using the hotels for rest periods in between their shifts.

“We knew that this area of our country could experience an intensely trying time, so we started making calls several weeks prior to the peak in Connecticut and offered any help that we could provide, whatever it needed to be,” said Dan Palmier, founder and CEO of UC Funds.

“We have brand new rooms, expansive open space and deployment areas, with top rate services and supplies. We have ‘to go’ food and drink available from the ONE Club Tequila Lounge. It is my honor and duty to assist.”

UC Funds, which acquired the Residence Inn by Marriot in April 2017 and the Courtyard Marriott in August 2016, also pledged 10% of its profits over the next quarter to COVID-19 relief initiatives and has already shipped several thousand masks and gowns to medical facilities across the country.