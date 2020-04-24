Tayne Law Group offers free consultations on COVID-19 financial issues

Tayne Law Group PC, a law firm with offices in White Plains and Mount Kisco, is offering free telephone and videoconference consultations for those facing financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consultations, which are available both during business hours and in evening and weekend appointments, are designed to provide assistance in budgeting personal finances, navigating the federal programs created to help businesses and individuals, and mapping out a strategy in working with creditors and lenders whose bills cannot be paid.

The law firm, which created a similar service in 2012 following SuperStorm Sandy, is also providing free COVID-19 financial resources on its TayneLawGroup.com website.

“In addition to the horrific health impacts of the coronavirus, we’ve seen unprecedented financial fallout as well,” said Leslie H. Tayne, founder and head attorney.

“With so many individuals suddenly facing unemployment and so many businesses having to close or reduce operations, the economic repercussions of this virus are reaching far and wide. Our free consultations are designed to provide resources and options to individuals and business owners who are concerned about how they are going to pay their bills and avoid debt or bankruptcy.”