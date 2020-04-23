Middletown debuts Digital Town Hall technology

The Orange County city of Middletown has become the first U.S. municipality to use Digital Town Hall, a new communications product created by the public-sector software provider CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

With municipal meetings and forums on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Digital Town Hall is designed to allow real-time interaction between residents and their local government officials. Access information that is critical to local government operations is stored in a private cloud environment.

The system, which CherryRoad Technologies developed in partnership with LogMeIn, is being offered on a free 90-day trial basis to public sector and educational agencies.

“Our city values the views and opinions of its citizens and wishes them to remain fully engaged in their government,” Middletown Mayor Joseph M. DeStafano said. “As a tech-forward city, we’re proud to utilize a digital tool which enhances our resident’s ability to be wholly involved. Whether it be to indicate budgetary priorities, share ideas, or to hear what fellow citizens want to share with their government, Digital Town Hall provides us a secure, easy-to-use, and digital forum to transact city business.”