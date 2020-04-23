Xerox producing hospital-grade hand sanitizer for health care professionals

Xerox Holdings Corp. has expanded its efforts to assist health care workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic by launching an initiative to manufacture approximately 140,000 gallons of hospital-grade hand sanitizer within the next two months.

According to the Norwalk-headquartered company, the first deliveries will be made by the end of next week. Xerox is producing the sanitizer at its facilities in upstate New York and Toronto and will distribute the product to resellers who are approved vendors to frontline health care organizations.

“This is a time for every company, every person, to look at what they can do to help society,” said John Visentin, vice chairman and CEO of Xerox. “Essentials like hand sanitizer will continue to be in high demand. The team moved fast, figured out how to get over the hurdles and are starting to deliver product – all in under a month.”

Earlier this month, Xerox’s entered the fight against COVID-19 by partnering with Vortran Medical Technology to increase the production of the latter’s GO2Vent ventilator and related Airway Pressure Monitor for hospitals and emergency response units.