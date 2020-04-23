Riebling & Payton open law firm in Westchester and Stamford

Riebling & Payton PLLC, a new law firm specializing in criminal cases, has opened with offices in Mount Kisco, White Plains, Stamford and Manhattan.

The firm is headed by Stephen Riebling and Marcia Payton, who are graduates of Pace University Law School (now The Elisabeth Haub School of Law) in White Plains and have been married for more than 20 years.

Riebling has been a White Plains-based defense attorney since 1997 and gained national attention as the lead defense counsel for Lacey Spears – a mom who poisoned her son with salt – during her 2015 murder trial. Payton is a former prosecutor in the New York County District Attorney’s Office, working in the Office of Special Narcotics.

In an acknowledgment of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the firm noted on its website that it is currently offering Facetime and Skype consultations instead of in-person meetings at their offices, adding that it was “willing to work with clients and their budgets during this time of economic uncertainty.”