Raytheon’s Danbury precision optics unit sold to Colorado company

Raytheon Technologies, the company formed by the merger of Raytheon Co. and United Technologies Corp., has sold its Danbury-based precision optics business to Amergint for an undisclosed amount.

The Danbury business, part of Raytheon Technologies’ Collins Aerospace unit, is a technology provider of precision electro-optical systems for National Security Space missions and defense survivability needs.

The sale comes about three weeks after the $180 billion merger with United Technologies became official. As part of the U.S. Justice Dept. approval process, the two firms had agreed to sell their precision optics business.

Based in Colorado Springs, Amergint is a provider of software-defined technology for military, intelligence and commercial space.