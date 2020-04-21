General Assembly won’t reconvene this session; Klarides won’t seek re-election

Leaders of the General Assembly announced this morning that it will not meet again before its constitutional adjournment on May 6 – and another of those leaders said she won’t seek re-election in the fall.

A special session will likely be called for June to address outstanding issues, including adjustments to the state budget and legislation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D), Senate President Martin Looney (D), House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D), Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D), House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (R), and Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano (R) said:

“The 2020 regular legislative session will adjourn without any further action, and we are already working on a plan to convene a special session in the coming months to ensure the continuity of government functions and that any necessary legislative action can be taken. Our top priority is the health and safety of the public, and we are committed to continue working in unison to stem this health crisis and do everything possible to protect the Connecticut residents we all represent.”

Shortly after the announcement, Klarides announced she will not seek re-election to the House this fall, after her 12th term.

Fasano and Aresimowicz have also announced they will not run this November.