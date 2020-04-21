Monroe’s Victorinox Swiss Army furloughs 48

Victorinox Swiss Army has furloughed 48 employees at its corporate office in Monroe, according to a filing with the Connecticut Department of Labor.

The knife and watch company said it expects the furloughs – which includes sales, marketing, warehouse and repair personnel – to last less than six months, or when business returns to normal.

“There are numerous health and economic factors, as well as government directives, which are impacting our business and making it impossible to continue normal operations for the time being,” the company’s Sally Chandler wrote. “The speed and vast impact of the coronavirus has been unprecedented.”

Victorinox’s offices are at 7 Victoria Drive.