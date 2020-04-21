Bethel Cinema fades to black

Bethel Cinema, which for the past 15 years has shown independent and some major studio films under owners Ken Karlan and Pam Karpen, is the latest business casualty of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic and economic strife that goes with it, the continued operation of Bethel Cinema has become impossible,” the pair wrote in an email last night. “As a regrettable outcome of this, we have to shut the theater. It is with both sincere regret and sadness that we write to let you know that Bethel Cinema is permanently closing our doors as of today.”

Prior to Karlan and Karpen’s purchase of the four-screen cinema, it was a family movie theater, an exhibitor of X-rated flicks, and home to the Bright Clouds ministry.

“We are very proud of what we have done and our commitment to nourishing your minds, bodies and souls,” they wrote. “Movies can do that. They can stay with you for hours, days, weeks, even years. We could not be more thankful to all of you who have believed in us, been loyal to us, and have rooted for our success.

“We would be thrilled if someone was interested in taking over the business,” they added. “We will be heartbroken if the theater is truly closed for good.”

Interested parties should email pskarpen@aol.com or call Karlan at (203) 943-0600.