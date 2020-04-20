Coronavirus kills Nyack’s sweet Pie Lady & Son bakery

Pie Lady & Son Inc., an emporium of old-fashioned fruit pies made from scratch, and of other sweets, has filed for bankruptcy.

The Nyack shop filed a Chapter 7 petition on April 12 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, declaring zero assets and $65,000 in liabilities.

“The reason for the bankruptcy,” according to attorney Michael A. Koplen of New City, “was simply the fact that the coronavirus crisis resulted in a sudden, sharp drop-off in business.”

The “pie lady” is Deborah Tyler, who in 1996 posted a sign on a telephone pole that led villagers to her back porch and to her homemade pies and baked goods.

The son is William B. Tyler, who opened Pie Lady & Son in 2010 in a small space on Route 9W in Upper Nyack.

Mom was in charge of the baking. Son managed the business. And daughter/sister Bri chipped in.

The recipe for success, according to its website, was making pies Mom’s way: all-butter crusts, seasonal fruits, sugar and flour; sold by the slice or whole pie; and showcased at farmers markets.

For those hankering for something different, they offered fresh baked muffins and crispy buttery cookies, including chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle and shortbread, complemented with Jane’s ice cream from Kingston, and using the cookies as the “bread” in ice cream sandwiches.

Last year, Pie Lady & Son moved to a larger space on Nyack’s Main Street next to the Riverspace municipal parking lot.

In 2018, the pie shop made $822,000, according to the bankruptcy petition. Last year it took in $805,000. By mid-April this year, revenues had dropped to $80,000.

Pie Lady & Son was left with no cash, inventory or other assets, and it owed rent on both locations and $50,000 in loans.