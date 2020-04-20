UConn Stamford dorm ready to admit recovering coronavirus patients

A University of Connecticut residence hall in Stamford has been readied for recovering COVID-19 patients, who could start moving in as soon as today.

UConn’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved an agreement to sublease the 116-unit residence hall at 900 Washington Blvd. to the city of Stamford for patients who have been treated for the coronavirus and discharged from hospital, but are still testing positive.

The city’s health department will oversee operations at the six-story building, including determining who will live there and later absorbing any costs incurred by UConn due to the city’s use of the building. City officials are also arranging to have food and other items delivered directly to the recovering patients.

“Our role in serving the local community is hugely important,” UConn Board of Trustees Chairman Dan Toscano said, “and when they come asking for something like this, it’s critical that UConn is able to pivot quickly to be able to help out.”

The city secured insurance for the use of the building and will cover any expenses for repairs and other preparations to return it to UConn’s control, but otherwise, there is not a payment component.

According to the agreement: “The city maintains that it shall maintain, at no cost to UConn, Commercial General Liability Insurance with limits for this coverage of $1 million and umbrella coverage of $5 million, with UConn named an additional insured.”

Stamford has been hit particularly hard by the virus; as of yesterday, it led the state with 1,758 positive cases and has recorded 72 deaths.

In addition, UConn has packed and cleaned 333 rooms in residence halls at its Storrs campus for potential housing for recovering patients, medical personnel or others.