Norwalk’s Reed’s Inc. debuts Real Ginger Ale

Reed’s Inc. has expanded its beverage product line with the introduction of Real Ginger Ale.

According to the Norwalk-headquartered company, the new beverage is available in two varieties: Original, a non-GMO beverage featuring 2,000 milligrams of organic pressed ginger and made without artificial flavors, artificial colors, artificial preservatives and high fructose corn syrup; and Zero Sugar Original, a certified ketogenic option that uses the same ingredients as Original but without cane sugar.

Reed’s Real Ginger Ale will initially be available online and at national retailers including Walmart, Food Lion, Giant Eagle and Amazon.com, with expanded distribution in grocery and convenience stores later this year.

As part of the product launch, the company is hosting a sweepstakes on its Facebook and Instagram pages with a first prize of one’s year’s worth of ginger ale.