White Plains’ eScholar names Wolf Boehme as CEO

White Plains-headquartered education data management company eScholar has named Wolf Boehme as its CEO, effective May 1.

Boehme joined eScholar in January 2001 as president. Prior to joining the company, he was chief operations officer at both Promotions.com and Xceed. Earlier in his career, he was director of financial operations at Bloomberg LP. From September 2009 to June 2019, Boehme was on the board of directors at Grace Outreach, a Bronx-based nonprofit that supports women in their pursuit of education, skills, and employment.

Boehme succeeds company founder Shawn Bay, who will remain as chairman.

“Being part of the eScholar team has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Bay. “When I first started eScholar in 1997, using data to help individuals was a novel idea. Now, I see it everywhere, from helping a young child participate in an early childhood education program to states adding lap desks to school buses after analyzing their school bus routes. I know the eScholar team will continue to develop innovative ways to serve this community.”