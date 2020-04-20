Titan Advisors to manage Alternative Investment Group’s funds

Titan Advisors LLC, a Stamford-based investment advisory firm with $4 billion of assets under management, has signed an agreement with Southport-based Alternative Investment Group LLC to assume the management of several of its funds. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sam Sussman, portfolio manager and head of investment strategy at Alternative Investment Group, will join Titan and take the lead in managing the funds. Alternative Investment Group manages almost $1 billion across high net worth and institutional investors.

“We expect the integration of the funds into Titan to be seamless, aided by having similar philosophies and fundamental investment approaches,” said George Fox, founder and president of Titan Advisors.