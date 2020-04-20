Rapha Massage shines its lights against the COVID-19 darkness

Bridgeport’s post-sunset streets may be uncommonly empty as a result of Mayor Joe Ganim’s 8 p.m. curfew designed to halt the spread of COVID-19, but that is not stopping Lynn Mosher from bringing some colorful illumination to a bleak situation.

Mosher has set up bright lights around the window of her street-level Rapha Massage on Elm Street and has cast a rainbow light display across the front of the neighboring Mary and Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community. The lights go on every evening at 7 p.m. and burn until 1 a.m.

“I usually do my window for every holiday,” Mosher explained. “I added the rainbow because of the sad/dullness. I remembered that I had collected every color to decorate my windows over the year, so I went for it. I really try to be a light and bring joy to others.”