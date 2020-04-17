Westport’s AnytownUSA.com reports 6,132% spike in sales of U.S.-made goods

It seems that many consumers are paying attention to where products come from and are eager to support domestic production. AnytownUSA.com, a Westport-headquartered online marketplace specializing in U.S.-made products, is reporting a year-over-year sales increase of 6,132% on its merchandise.

The marketplace, which launched in 2018, noted that domestically produced merchandise designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 – including cloth face masks, hand sanitizers and machine-washable shoes – have been fueling new sales. While the platform is considerably smaller than the major e-commerce sites, AnytownUSA.com highlights products offered by independently owned companies that meet the U.S. Federal Trade Commission guidelines of “Made in U.S.A.” goods.

“It’s a hard time for everyone,” said Geralyn Breig, founder and CEO. “At AnytownUSA, we are proud to not only help Americans find the essential items they need at this time, but also help sellers across the U.S.A connect to consumers and make sales at a time when many small businesses are struggling.”