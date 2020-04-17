Norwalk’s Triax Technologies creates social distancing device for industrial and construction sites

Triax Technologies Inc. has developed Proximity Trace, a wearable Internet of Things (IoT) worksite device designed to ensure social distancing measures are being observed on industrial and construction sites.

According to the Norwalk-based company, Proximity Trace devices can be affixed to a hard hat or worn with a lanyard. The device emits loud alarms when workers are violating social distancing protocols. In the event there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 on the site, an employer would be able to tap into historical data captured passively by the worker’s device to trace the individual’s movements and determine who may have been exposed.

Proximity Trace does not use Triax’s proprietary mesh network, but communicates separately to a cloud dashboard specifically designed for contact tracing. The product is undergoing field testing and will be incorporated into production for commercial availability, the company added.

“In talking with our customers, we recognized a critical industry need to keep workers safe from COVID-19 exposure on the worksite, so we quickly got to work developing a solution,” said Robert Costantini, CEO at Triax Technologies.

“We leveraged our experience in IoT technology and workforce safety monitoring to address companies’ urgent needs for workers to maintain appropriate distances, to perform historical contact tracing for any employee testing positive for the virus, and to assist companies in getting their workforce back on the job as they implement new safety protocols. Our solution is designed to ease the burden on workers to maintain appropriate distances as part of new safety practices that very well could become the next normal.”