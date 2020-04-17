Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care gives priority to first responders and health care workers

Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care has begun a new policy that will enable first responders and frontline health care workers to receive priority access for evaluation, care and testing at its medical centers throughout the New York metropolitan region.

The practice stated it has agreements with several police, fire, emergency medical services and health care agencies and organizations to provide priority services for their employees. Northwell Health-GoHealth also established a call center that provides the participating agencies with a dedicated phone number for booking appointments, including testing for COVID-19.

“Now more than ever, it’s important that we give those on the front lines fighting COVID-19 immediate access to any health care services they may need,” said Adam Boll, executive director of joint venture operations at Northwell Health.

“Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers throughout the metropolitan region will prioritize those first responders and health care workers who make an appointment through our new call center. Ensuring that all health care providers and first responders get the evaluation, care and testing they need, when they need it is the only way we all get through this crisis together.”

Within Westchester, Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care has locations in Dobbs Ferry, New Rochelle, Tarrytown and Yorktown Heights.