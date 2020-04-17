CT Bond Commission approves $1 billion package; long-delayed aid to municipalities on its way

The Connecticut Bond Commission has approved borrowing over $1 billion for infrastructure improvements, aid to the state’s municipalities and fighting COVID-19.

Transportation-related projects were allocated $765 million, $360 million of which is for highway improvements, including widening Interstate 84 between Exits 3 and 8 as well as continued improvements to the Mixmaster interchange of I-84 and Route 8. Another $51 million has been earmarked for state bridge construction projects.

The commission also approved the release of $136 million in grants to cities and towns – long-awaited funds that had been delayed during the prolonged tussle over highway tolls. That money helps pay for road repairs, tree clearing and snow removal.

Also approved was $5 million to battle the coronavirus pandemic. That money will be used only after the state’s federal funding has been depleted.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ned Lamont said in a letter to the White House that the pandemic could cost the state at least $1.5 billion. That letter asked the federal government to authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to reimburse 100% of Connecticut’s COVID-related costs, instead of the 75% it now covers.