Ossining apartment building sells for $23M

A seven-story apartment building at 70 Croton Ave. in Ossining has sold for $23 million. Known as the Clinton Terrace Apartments, the brick-exterior property contains studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units and features on-site parking.

The seller is Clinton Terrace LP of Livingston, New Jersey. The buyer is 70 Croton LLC of Yonkers. The buyer gives its address as c/o Milio Management in Yonkers and Antonio Milio, a member of the 70 Croton LLC, was a signatory on documents filed with the Westchester County Clerk’s Office on April 10.

The seller gave its address as c/o Elkal, Inc., in Livingston. Elkal is a real estate management company that handles numerous multifamily and commercial properties in the New York area and in North Carolina. Its president is attorney Kalman Fishbein.

Documents indicate that the buyer committed to $16,075,000 in mortgages from CBRE Multifamily Capital Inc.

The Clinton Terrace Apartments advertises rents that vary from $1,245 a month to $1,745 per month. Storage spaces on the property rent to tenants from $45 to $75 per month. The building features laundry facilities, modernized kitchens with new major appliances including dishwashers, hardwood floors and on-site management. It promotes the building as being within walking distance of the Ossining Library as well as Ossining Village and Town Hall and shopping.