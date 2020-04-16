Sheraton Stamford furloughs 103 workers

The Sheraton Stamford Hotel has temporarily laid off 103 employees due to “an enormous loss of business” from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter it sent to the Connecticut Department of Labor.

The hotel at 700 E. Main St. said it has seen most of its guest reservations and other business canceled for the next two to three months.

The layoffs were effective on March 19.

Earlier this month, the Crowne Plaza in Danbury announced it was laying off 56 workers, and the Hyatt Regency Greenwich and Stamford Hilton have temporarily closed.