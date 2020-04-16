Stop & Shop mandates CT store staff wear masks while working

Stop & Shop has issued a directive that all associates in its Connecticut stores must wear masks while on duty.

According to an internal memo, the order takes effect today and will last “until further notice.” The supermarket chain has distributed masks to its Connecticut store employees and has agreed to allow in-store staff to wear their own mask or face covering, provided that it is “clean and cover their nose and mouth.”

Stop & Shop is not requiring its customers to wear masks, but stated it was “strongly encouraging its customers to follow CDC guidelines and do their part in making their stores safer.”

The new directive is the latest effort by a regional supermarket chain to ensure that its workforce maintains pandemic-related health protocols. Earlier this week, Wakefern Food Corp., the retailer-owned grocery cooperative that operates ShopRite and PriceRite Marketplace supermarkets in New York and Connecticut, began testing its employees’ temperatures before being allowed to proceed with their in-store responsibilities.