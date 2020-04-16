Wade’s Dairy to reintroduce home delivery service

After a 28-year absence, Bridgeport-based Wade’s Dairy is bringing back the home delivery service of its product line.

“They say that ‘What goes around comes around’ and it’s time for us to bring back home delivery of fresh Clover Farms milk and a whole lot more,” announced company President Douglas Wade in an email alert. “We did home deliveries for 100 years up until 1992 and my nostalgia for the days of the ‘milkman’ are long overdue for a return engagement.”

In addition to milk, the company will be offering egg products, butter and margarine, cheese, bottled water and juices, frozen pasta and energy drinks. Deliveries will be available in Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bridgeport, Derby, Fairfield, Middlebury, Milford, Naugatuck, Orange, Oxford, Seymour, Shelton, Southbury, Stratford, Trumbull and Westport.

In an interview last month with the Business Journal, Wade detailed how his family owned company was impacted after Gov. Ned Lamont’s closing of the Connecticut schools and restaurants in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has also been receiving new business from food retailers whose dairy product supplies were depleted as a result of panic shopping hoarders.

“Some of the store shelves are barren,” Wade said. “Costco ran out of milk and the Adams grocery stores are out of milk. They’re calling us – and we’re not their supplier.”