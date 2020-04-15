Florida determines WWE is an essential business

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has determined that WWE’s professional wrestling bouts constitute an essential business within the state’s response to COVID-19, thus enabling the Stamford-headquartered company to continue production in its WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Florida enacted a statewide stay-at-home order beginning April 3 and tentatively scheduled to expire April 30. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, WWE has been taping shows without an audience at its Florida venue; it also broadcast a live event on Monday. The company said it was providing its performers and staff with medical screenings, and it confirmed that an unnamed “on-air talent” tested positive for the virus.

According to a Miami Herald report, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told a press conference that the decision to include WWE among the state’s essential businesses came directly from DeSantis’ administration.

“I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business,” he said. “With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business. Therefore, they were allowed to remain open.”