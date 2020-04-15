Shelton’s Modern Plastics debuts device for abrasion-free face mask wearing

Modern Plastics has created a product designed to help health care professionals avoid abrasions on their ears while wearing face masks.

The new MOD-CLIPS are made from high-density polyethylene and are resistant to moisture and chemicals. According to the Shelton-based company, the product is placed on the back of the head and users can adjust their mask strings depending on head size. As a result, the user does not need to have the mask strings cutting into their ears.

The company added that the product can keep the masks in place, thus avoiding the need to touch one’s face in readjusting masks.

“We are trying to do everything we can to make our health care professionals, first responders, doctors, nurses and the public wearing masks much more comfortable so they can focus on saving lives,” said Bing Carbone, the company’s president.

The MOD-CLIPS are the latest personal protective equipment created by Modern Plastics in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with the Business Journal, Carbone noted the company created a viral sensation on March 20 with a Facebook post announcing that it would begin manufacturing plastic face mask shields for health care professionals and first responders.

“I made a single post on a Sunday and it went viral,” Carbone said. “That Sunday afternoon we took our first order for 500,000 face mask shields and we are into the multimillions now.”

Modern Plastics is also manufacturing intubation enclosures and plastic barriers designed to keep store clerks and the public safe during the pandemic.