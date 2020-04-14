Foxwoods Resort Casino President and CEO John James today resigned, effective immediately, after serving in the job for about nine months.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which owns the casino, said James was leaving to spend more time with his family.

Senior Vice President of Resort Operations Jason Guyot will serve as interim CEO as a search for a permanent replacement gets underway.

In addition, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun both announced that they have extended their temporary closings, which went into effect March 17, to April 30.

“The Tribal Council believes that together with our talented executive team, Foxwoods will continue to focus on managing through the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis and the reopening of our facilities at an appropriate time in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of the members of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, our Team Members and the public as a whole,” according to a statement.

“We are currently focused on a strategic reopening plan which will take into consideration safe and social distancing guidelines,” the statement added. “We will share updates as our plans are solidified.”