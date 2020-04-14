Emergency services workers to honor health care staff tonight at Westchester Medical Center

Emergency services vehicles from around Westchester County will convoy to the Valhalla campus of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network in a display of solidarity and recognition for the workforce and patients at the medical center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and Behavioral Health Center today from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.

The procession of emergency services vehicles will circle the three hospitals and applaud the health care workers’ efforts with lights and sirens.

The procession is being organized by the Westchester County Police Department, which also coordinates the annual Good Night Lights event for pediatric patients and their families under the care of WMCHealth’s Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital during the holiday season.