Fairfield creates relief fund for residents impacted by virus crisis

The Fairfield municipal government has launched an initiative to provide a one-time financial stimulus to town residents facing monetary problems as a result of the ongoing health and economic crises.

The Fairfield COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide grants ranging from $250 to $2,500 to help residents cover the costs of housing, medical care, child care, automobile loans or leases, utilities and other support services. In announcing the fund, the town stipulated that the “intended use of the funds must be directly related to the effects of the virus.”

The town is also seeking tax-deductible donations to help build the fund, which is being administered by the nonprofit Operation Hope.