SPRY ENTERS THE BATTLE AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

Spry Therapeutics — a White Plains-based health and wellness technology company — utilizes the soft-surface filter technology Pneumapure in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Spry’s Co-Founder and CEO Bill Purdy announced that the company will donate 10,000 of its filtered health care pillows, the Spry Medical Pillow, to hospitals across the U.S. to help thwart the spread of the virus and other harmful pathogens such as MRSA, C. diff, E. coli and Candida auris.

It also has made the Spry Medical Pillow — previously only available to health care facilities — available to consumers.

Since the announcement of the donation efforts, seven health systems and 50 hospitals across the country have adopted them to eliminate soft surfaces as a vector for contamination and help protect patients and caregivers from the virus. The facilities that have adopted the Spry Medical Pillow include Northwell Health, North Shore University Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, Westchester Medical Center, Catholic Health Services of Long Island, The Cleveland Clinic and Atlantic Health System.