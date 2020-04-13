LAS VEGAS SANDS: MORE THAN THROWING DICE

Two million surgical masks donated by Las Vegas Sands arrived recently in Albany where 500 boxes, containing one million masks were unloaded for distribution to health care providers and first responders attacking the Covid-19 crisis on the front lines.

Masks earmarked for New York were sent to a state collection center that will distribute to front-line workers.

“This pandemic has called on each of us to use every ability we have to help those most impacted by the crisis,” Adelson said. “Getting personal protection equipment to our health care professionals and first responders in New York, the epicenter of this crisis, is critical to keeping those brave folks safe, while making sure they can do their jobs to aid our most vulnerable citizens….”

In total, Sands has donated more than 2.5 million pieces of personal protection equipment to Nevada, New York, California and Massachusetts. The company also donated 1,900 coronavirus test kits and is in the process of donating 20,000 protective suits to the state of Nevada.