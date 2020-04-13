WWE: ‘On-air talent’ tested positive for COVID-19

According to a report on the Pro Wrestling Sheet website, WWE has confirmed that an unidentified “on-screen talent in the company” who is not a member of its squared circle performers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individu al reportedly began to feel symptomatic after going out to dinner with friends who work in health care and went into quarantine after testing positive, but has since been “cleared of the virus” and is feeling better.

The Stamford company did not issue a statement about the development, but affirmed the news to Pro Wrestling Sheet saying “this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff” and that the “employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed” to the virus.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, WWE has been taping its bouts on closed sets without a live audience. This week, the Stamford-headquartered company plans to resume live programming for its “Monday Night Raw,” “NXT” and “SmackDown” productions.

The company issued a statement to ESPN that explained it hoped to use the shows to provide “people with a diversion from these hard times,” adding that “WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”

Separately, WWE also announced plans to convene and then immediately adjourn its annual stockholders meeting on April 16 due to “the rapidly evolving public health concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental actions related thereto.” A new time and place for the meeting will be announced on that date.