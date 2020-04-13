Ridgefield’s Thrown Stone postpones 2020 theater season

Ridgefield’s nonprofit theater company Thrown Stone has postponed its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will move its scheduled shows to next year.

“The health and well-being of our audience and the community comes first,” the company said on its website. “Our hearts are with the sick, the health care workers and those who have lost loved ones. We hope the prospect of a 2021 season will be a light at the end of the tunnel, and in the meantime urge our audience to observe the latest guidance from the CDC and the State of Connecticut.”

The postponed presentations for what was slated to be the company’s fourth season will include two new plays: The National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of “Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven” by Reina Hardy, which will now open on July 9, 2021, and the U.S premiere of the Olivier Award-nominated “The Phlebotomist” by Ella Road, which will now open on July 16, 2021. Tickets for both shows will go on sale April 20, 2021.