Westchester County’s golf courses, which had been kept open on the theory that social distancing could readily be observed by golfers, will be closed effective April 11, to comply with their being added to New York state’s list of facilities that are “not essential.”

County Executive George Latimer had been a proponent of keeping the golf course open along with the county’s parks and open spaces, except for playgrounds. The state’s Empire State Development, which had been given the job of keeping the list of businesses that are considered essential during the COVID-19 outbreak, yesterday specified that golf courses along with the use of boat launches and marinas for recreational vessels are now classified as nonessential.

“I have defended the decision to keep Westchester parks open throughout this outbreak as a necessary option for people to get exercise and recreation, following all social distancing protocols,” Latimer said. “I have asserted, and I believe rightly, that hiking on our trails, bicycling on our trailways, walking along the Playland Boardwalk or on the beach, and golfing at our courses was not intrinsically spreading the virus.”

Latimer defended his decision on keeping golf courses open during several of his recent news conferences after having received some complaints about golfers being seen riding together in golf carts or otherwise not observing social distancing requirements.

“I am not a golfer but I went out to observe the practices in place at Saxon Woods, Mohansic, Maple Moor, etc., and I found them to be in good order,” Latimer said. “Some folks did not agree; whether they actually saw the conditions or just commented based on their perceptions, they were particularly riled about golf in ways that they did not register about bicycling.”

Latimer said that he intends to keep the county’s hiking trails and parks other than golf courses open unless New York state orders them also to be closed. He said the golf courses would remained closed until the state determines they can again be opened.