JetBlue to suspend service to Westchester County and Stewart airports

JetBlue will temporarily suspend service to Westchester County Airport and New York Stewart International Airport as part of a consolidation effort to deal with the acute decline in demand for air travel during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

From April 15 to June 10, the airline will be consolidating operations in five major metropolitan areas with multiple airports. The two regional airports and LaGuardia Airport will see the suspension of JetBlue flights to the New York metropolitan region, while flights will continue to John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

“We face new challenges every day and can’t hesitate to take the steps necessary to reduce our costs amidst dramatically falling demand so we can emerge from this unprecedented time as a strong company for our customers and crewmembers,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning at JetBlue.

Other airports around the country that will experience the temporary suspension of JetBlue flights include Rhode Island’s T. F. Green International Airport, Maryland’s Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and California’s Hollywood Burbank Airport, Ontario International Airport and San Jose International Airport.