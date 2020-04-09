Rudikoff named to head Peekskill’s economic office, IDA

Matthew D. Rudikoff, who has been serving as Peekskill’s economic development specialist, has been named to lead the city’s Office of Economic Development while also assuming the position of executive director of the city’s Industrial Development Agency.

Before joining the city’s staff Rudikoff operated MDRA Inc., Matthew D. Rudikoff Associates, an economic development, planning and environmental consulting firm in Beacon. He was the founding chairman of the Dutchess County Hospitality Industry Council, staff director of the Poughkeepsie Partnership, member of the Beacon Economic Development Task Force and is a member of the Ulster County Planning Board.

“He certainly has excellent customer service skills, a high level of organization, great communication, and is a proactive thinker,” Peekskill’s Mayor Andre Rainey said.

Rudikoff is urging Peekskill residents to respond to the 2020 Census. It had been expected that Peekskill’s population, which had been recorded at 24,272, would go over 25,000 in the new census. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on census filings in Peekskill and elsewhere has yet to be determined.

“An accurate count is crucial for securing federal funding for infrastructure, parks and other important programs,” Rudikoff said. “Peekskill’s a happening place and my goal is to work with all the existing stakeholders that have made Peekskill’s recent dramatic progress possible – while paving the way for an even stronger, future resilient and sustainable economic community in which the whole population benefits.”

Rudikoff characterized an immediate aim of the city’s Economic Development Office as to build on the city’s recent growth. “This means new partnerships, completing pending projects, connecting the downtown and waterfront, and creating ‘new-economy’ employment opportunities weaving-in arts, media and tech. We’re committed to fostering a local economy ‘new-venture’ entrepreneurial atmosphere,” he said.

“The next generation of Peekskill’s new projects will build on that solid base,” Rudikoff said.